Burnsville man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in fatal 2021 crash

Last month, Leon Bond's sister, Camille Dennis-Bond, was also convicted of two counts of third-degree murder in connection with the Easter crash.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A 19-year-old Burnsville man pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a crash that killed two last spring.

Dakota County officials say Leon Bond was drag racing against his sister on County Road 42 in Burnsville when Bond collided with another vehicle, subsequently killing Tayler Garza, 22, of Woodbury, and Dalton Ford, 22, of Burnsville.

Following the crash, a judge ordered the case against Bond, who was 17 at the time, to proceed in Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction, despite a motion from the prosecution to certify Bond as an adult.

Last month, a jury convicted Bond's sister, Camille Dennis-Bond, of two counts of third-degree murder.

Bond and Dennis-Bond are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23, 2023 and March 24, 2023, respectively.

According to the complaint filed in Dakota County, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. Prosecutors alleged Bond was driving at a "high rate of speed," which was later determined to be between 93 and 100 mph, when he made contact with the victims' vehicle.

Court documents say while the primary contributing factor in the crash was Bond's "excessive speed," officials claimed the secondary factor in the crash was Dennis-Bond's vehicle and its "matching speed" with Bond.

In a statement following Bond's guilty plea, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena called the siblings' behavior that day "reckless."

“The deaths of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford were due to the extremely reckless behavior of both Leon Bond and his sister Camille Dennis-Bond. My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford for their great loss.”

Watch more local news: