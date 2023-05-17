Burnsville Police introduce emotional support puppy

"She's you know a part of our Burnsville Police Department family so she's just one of the group now," said Detective Newton.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — It's the little things in life that can leave a lasting impression for the better, and at the Burnsville police department, "better" is presenting itself in the form of a fluffy four-legged addition.

"So this is Doc, she is a Woodle puppy, so she's part poodle and part soft-coated wheaten terrier," explained Burnsville Police Detective Andrea Newton.

Doc has spent the last four weeks patrolling the hallways of the department, making sure that those sworn in to protect and serve are being cared for as well.

"She's been known to run into the chief's office, or disrupt a meeting from time to time which brings a certain levity that I think is very welcomed around the police department," said Newton.

Levity is important at a time when the experiences that come with being a police officer are taking an emotional and mental toll.

"Death, violence, people being victimized," said Newton. "Members of law enforcement in the policing profession are leaving at a very high rate, they're burning out, post-traumatic stress disorder, I mean a variety of different reasons, and I kind of thought to myself you know what are we missing here, what could we do differently."

Doc is part of Burnsville's larger plan to support its officers, which also includes a new wellness app recently launched by the department's wellness coordinator Dave Zerwas.

"We're doing our best to take care of people and we're trying to eliminate the stigma of mental illness and make sure that people know that it's okay not to be okay," said Sgt. Dave Zerwas, the department's wellness coordinator.

It’s the little things that usually make the biggest difference, and while Doc is just a pup, she will grow... hopefully into an indispensable tool that will make it easier for cops to come to work.

"She's you know a part of our Burnsville Police Department family so she's just one of the group now," said Detective Newton.

In case you were wondering how Doc got her name, Newton says she's named after Dr. Kevin Gilmartin, author of the book 'Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement' a book shared with new police officers in departments across the country, including in Burnsville.

Watch more local news: