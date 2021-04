It happened on County Road 42, which is currently closed as officials investigate.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Police say two people are dead and another two are in the hospital after a crash on County Road 42 and Newton Avenue.

The crash happened Sunday morning, Burnsville police said on Twitter. They did not give any information about the hospitalized people's conditions.

The road is closed for now, and the Minnesota State Patrol is helping in the investigation.