Burnsville Police asking for public help finding dog lost in stolen car

Ollie has been missing since Sept. 3

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Burnsville Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 3-year-old Daschund that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen.

According to the department, the theft occurred around 6 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The dog, Ollie, was inside a 2000 red Honda Civic with the Minnesota license plate No. NNC853 when it was stolen.

Ollie has light blonde hair on the back of his head, according to the department, which is asking anyone who has seen the dog or car to call 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

