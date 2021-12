Police say Parker James Hendren was last seen between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville Police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday evening.

In a social media post, police say Parker James Hendren was last seen Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. near the Caribou Coffee off of Highway 13 and Cliff Road East in Burnsville.