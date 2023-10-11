Burnsville warns residents of raccoons acting strangely

The city reported an increase in raccoons that are unafraid of humans, having seizures or slumping.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville is warning residents to avoid raccoons after a reported increase in strange behavior, according to a post from the city.

The city described in the post that these raccoons have been unafraid of their surroundings, allowed humans to approach, and had seizures or extended periods of inactivity or slumping. Officials recommended staying away from wildlife and keeping children and pets away as well.

Burnsville officials said that two of these raccoons tested negative for rabies, but one tested positive for distemper and salmonellosis and the second one likely also died of salmonellosis.

Reported sightings have been across the city, with no particular region, according to officials.

If you see these abnormal behaviors in raccoons or other wild animals, call Burnsville Animal Control at 952-894-3647.

Distemper is considered a contagious and serious disease by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). The site reports that it is usually transmitted through sneezing or coughing, and can be found in raccoons and other wildlife, as well as pet dogs.

Symptoms in dogs can include discharge from the eyes, coughing, reduced appetite and vomiting, according to the AVMA. As the virus attacks the nervous system, dogs may develop seizures, jaw-chewing movements and salivation, and paralysis.

Animals can get salmonellosis by eating something with salmonella, but most animals do not get sick from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

