Business gutted by overnight fire in St. Paul

Fire officials say the building was enveloped in heavy flames and smoke when crews arrived, and operations were made more difficult by a lack of water supply.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul business is picking up the pieces Wednesday following an extremely challenging fire overnight that gutted a building.

Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso said engines were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. to Semple Excavation and Trucking, located at 91 Ridder Circle on reports of smoke in the area. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire leaping through the roof of a commercial building.

Firefighters took a defensive stance immediately due to the volume of the fire. Mokosso said water supply on the scene was difficult, and crews had to lay 2,000 feet of hose to battle the flames. A 2,000-gallon water tender was called in from Maplewood FD to supplement the precarious water supply.

Railroad managers were called in to assist as the fire also impacted a number of tracks in the vicinity. Traffic on a number of them was shut down during the fire incident.

Mokosso said the fire was eventually brought under control with the help of the business owner, who used heavy equipment to pull burning and smoldering materials out of the building so crews could directly put water on them.

Firefighters remained on the scene until approximately 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. While the damage is extensive, no injuries were reported.

Investigators will comb through the rubble in hopes of discovering a cause for the fire.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: