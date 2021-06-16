Uptown business owners and residents holding onto hope for better days after weeks of unrest

There have been a few businesses that have already closed their doors for good due to the pandemic and recent unrest in Uptown.

MINNEAPOLIS — The last few weeks have been tumultuous for people who live and work in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis.

There are many challenges both residents and business owners in the neighborhood are trying to sort through, in an effort to keep people coming to the area, while trying to keep them safe.

In doing so, those who live and work in the area are doing the best they can to get by.

"We're still here trying to serve our guest and be a great part of this very eclectic neighborhood," said Tim McHugh, General Manager of the Italian restaurant, Amore Uptown.

McHugh says it's been a balancing act trying to keep business afloat, while demanding a plan from city leaders on how to navigate the recent challenges facing the neighborhood, after Winston Smith was shot and killed by law enforcement in early June.

"How do we keep everyone safe, how do we honor everyone's rights, how do we find a balance of peaceful protest and allowing commerce and residents to enjoy their neighborhood," said McHugh.

Peaceful protests have lead to destructive unrest along a three block stretch of W. Lake Street.

"There's a second, very clear criminal element that is coming in after the protest that have, you know, four nights ago were looting in our front yards and across the district," said Phillip Qually, who lives in Uptown.

"It's cutting off commerce. The businesses in those three blocks have been literally closed, and that's just sad," said McHugh.

However, not everyone agrees it's all bad.

"It's an inconvenience, but I think the inconvenience is a small price to pay in terms of everything that's happening and what people are fighting for and what people are trying to communicate," said Uptown Resident Malaika Paye.

With the future of the neighborhood in limbo, those who call it home are hopeful for better days ahead.

"Unless I absolutely have to, I'm just going to choose not to close," said McHugh.

"I think everything's going to be okay," said Paye.