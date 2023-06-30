Fridley business says water main break caused closure

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A vintage store in Fridley will remain closed for the foreseeable future after it said a water main break caused flooding in the shop.
Wild Vintage Collective, which includes Wild Things Antiques and The Clapping Monkey, said recovery efforts will begin Friday, in a post.
The collective's team is asking anyone who is able to help to do so.
"This is likely far worse than you can imagine, please come prepared in the proper clothing as there is standing water and mud everywhere," the company said in a statement.
The water main broke inside the shop's Holiday room in the middle of the floor, according to the post.
The City of Fridley Public Safety Department confirmed officers responded after a water flow alarm was triggered at 3:56 a.m.
