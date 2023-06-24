Busy weekend in Minneapolis continues with FLOTUS visit and Pride

MINNEAPOLIS — A busy weekend for Minneapolis continues Saturday after the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden visited.
"Today I'm here on behalf of Joe (Biden) and Kamala (Harris) and Doug (Emhoff) to say loud and clear, that you belong, that you are beautiful, and that you are loved," said Biden, who was speaking at a Twin Cities Pride event.
While the first lady is expected to travel to Nashville later on Saturday evening, fans of Taylor Swift continued pouring downtown for the second night of her concerts.
"I have been spoiler-free. I have not looked at a single video of the concert at all. I have no idea what anything that's going to be going on," said Sarah Swift, who was in downtown. "I know there are two surprise songs and if "the one" is not on the set list, my one goal is to hear "the one" as a surprise song. If I do hear that, that will be the song I cry to."
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.