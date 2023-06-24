Busy weekend in Minneapolis continues with FLOTUS visit and Pride

While the first lady is expected to travel to Nashville later on Saturday evening, fans of Taylor Swift continued pouring into downtown.

MINNEAPOLIS — A busy weekend for Minneapolis continues Saturday after the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden visited.

"Today I'm here on behalf of Joe (Biden) and Kamala (Harris) and Doug (Emhoff) to say loud and clear, that you belong, that you are beautiful, and that you are loved," said Biden, who was speaking at a Twin Cities Pride event.

While the first lady is expected to travel to Nashville later on Saturday evening, fans of Taylor Swift continued pouring downtown for the second night of her concerts.

"I have been spoiler-free. I have not looked at a single video of the concert at all. I have no idea what anything that's going to be going on," said Sarah Swift, who was in downtown. "I know there are two surprise songs and if "the one" is not on the set list, my one goal is to hear "the one" as a surprise song. If I do hear that, that will be the song I cry to."

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+