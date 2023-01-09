Butcher shop closed following 'ordeal' with deer

Security cameras captured the doe crashing through the front door at She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, causing significant damage before escaping the business.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The owner of a Minnesota meat market has a wild tale to tell, after an unexpected visitor invaded her space over the weekend.

Security cams captured a doe crashing through the front door of She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead Saturday, shattering glass and slipping on the cement floor as if it were a sheet of ice. The obviously terrified deer scrambled around the shop, kicking a hole in a wall and knocking over some potted plants before finally finding her way back through the hole in the door glass.

"This was truly an ordeal and I am really not sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall," She Said Butcher Shop owner Melissa Evans shared in a Facebook post. "Other than a smashed door, a hole in the wall and a few broken plants, everything else came out unscathed and I am thankful, because it could have been so much worse, not only with damages, but potentially could have seriously hurt someone."

Evans told KARE news partner KVLY she was working in the backroom with her daughter when the deer broke in. At first they believed a pot that fell over or a car crashed through the front of the business. A quick look at the sales floor revealed what really happened.

”When I came around the corner the deer was the last thing I would have imagined it was chaos to say the least," Evans recalled. Just complete pandemonium. My kid was screaming why is there a deer in here, why is there a deer in here.”

At this point there is no word on whether the deer survived the ordeal. As of Sunday Evans was still waiting for the door to be repaired, and was unsure whether she would be able to open on Monday.

