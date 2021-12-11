California man dies in two-vehicle crash in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A California man is dead after a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in Maplewood.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Highway 61 just before midnight when it jumped a curb at County Road B East, entering the southbound lane of the highway and striking a Ford F150 head on.
A 52-year-old passenger in the Corolla, Tou Moua, was killed in the crash. The MSP says he was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, 57-year-old Chue Asham Yang of Maplewood, and another passenger, Sammie Tao Moua, 45, of North St. Paul, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities believe alcohol a factor in the crash.
The 22-year-old driver of the Ford F150 was not injured.
The crash happened as a winter storm dumped large amounts of snow over the Twin Cities metro, making for slick roads and difficult travel. The State Patrol said 321 crashes were reported statewide between 6 a.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday, including 26 with injuries, 311 reports of vehicles going off roadways, and 21 jackknifed semi trucks.