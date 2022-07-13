x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Camel bites 2 zoo workers in Stearns County; 1 hospitalized

Officials say one of the zoo workers was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital where they say his "injuries are unknown."
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

FREEPORT, Minnesota — Two men were injured, including one who was hospitalized, after a camel bit two workers Wednesday at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport.

According to a press release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, one worker was escorting a camel as they were preparing to transport it to another facility. While escorting the animal, officials say the camel put the worker's head "into its mouth biting down on his head." The release goes onto say that the camel then dragged the worker about 15 feet before another zoo employee was able to get the camel to release its bite.

Authorities say the worker who was bitten was able to get to a safe location while the camel charged at another employee, who was also bit in the head. One of the workers was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital where officials say his "injuries are unknown," while the other worker refused medical treatment.

MORE NEWS: Police: Homeless camp too hostile to immediately retrieve man’s stolen trailer

MORE NEWS: Man injured after hang glider crashed into Clear Lake

MORE NEWS: Selfie-taking American tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius crater

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline rolls out new, 3-digit number