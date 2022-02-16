Male camel calf born at the Minnesota Zoo

The calf, born on Feb. 8, is spending time with mom Jenny before being introduced to the rest of his herd.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — There's a new 5 foot tall, 145 pound bundle of joy acclimating to life at the Minnesota Zoo.

The Zoo announced Wednesday that a male Bactrian camel calf was born on Feb. 8, 2022 and has been bonding with mom Jenny behind the scenes. Within just a few hours of entering the world, the currently unnamed calf was standing and will be introduced to the rest of his herd in the coming weeks.

The Minnesota Zoo will have updates on the calf's name and when you can visit him at the camel habitat along the Northern Trail on their social media pages.

According to the Zoo, Bactrian camels are among the few animals native to the Gobi desert, a tough environment where temperatures wildly fluctuate and food and water are scarce.

Currently the Minnesota Zoo requires guests wear masks indoors and for all onsite education programs, however they are not required outdoors. Click here for more information and to plan your trip to the zoo.

More local news from KARE 11