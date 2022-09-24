Can Do Canines hosts 'Woofaroo' festival and dog walk

Both people and their pups came out Saturday morning to help raise money for a local organization that raises and trains service dogs.

NEW HOPE, Minn. — Plenty of wags, wiggles and woofs came out for a good cause on Saturday morning at Can Do Canine's "Can Do Woofaroo" in New Hope.

KARE 11's own Lauren Leamanczyk emceed the event that celebrated the partnership between service dogs and their humans.

Can Do Canines, an organization that raises and trains service dogs, said their work in preparing a dog costs around $45,000, even though they give the animals to people who need them free of cost.

"We ask a lot of our volunteers -- a lot of them help raise puppies," said Jeff Johnson with Can Do Canines. "It might be a week at a time, it might be a year and a half at time, and then they give the dog back, which is difficult. But they keep coming back over and over again because they get to see that they have played this huge role in transforming someone's life."

Saturday's event included live music, a doggy costume contest, an assistance dog demonstration and snacks for both humans and their animals.

You can find more information about Can Do Canines, located at 9440 Science Center Drive in New Hope, at their website.

