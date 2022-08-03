Candlelight vigil planned for stabbing victim Isaac Schuman

Schuman died after he was allegedly stabbed by a 52-year-old Prior Lake man during a tubing trip along the Apple River.

STILLWATER, Minn. — Community members are coming together to host a candlelight vigil for Isaac Schuman Wednesday night, the 17-year-old Stillwater student who died after being stabbed on the Apple River along with four other people on July 30.

The vigil is being held on the 14th fairway at the Oak Glen Country Club in Stillwater to celebrate Isaac's love of golf. People can begin gathering on the fairway at 8 p.m., and organizers are asking everyone to wear orange, Isaac's favorite color.

According to Facebook posts from community organizers, volunteers will be on site to help direct people to the designated fairway, and candles will be provided.

Schuman, an honor roll student and young entrepreneur who was heading into his senior year at Stillwater High School, "had an incredibly bright future ahead of him."

"We are all heartbroken and devastated beyond words that his future has been tragically and senselessly cut short," Isaac's family said in a prepared statement following his death.

As of Wednesday afternoon a GoFundMe page created on behalf of Isaac's family has raised nearly $40,000.

Family members confirm the Apple River stabbing victim, who was killed on Saturday, is 17-year-old Isaac Schuman. He was looking forward to his senior year at Stillwater High School. Read the family's full statement below. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/6xUhjk5AMH — Heidi Wigdahl (@HeidiWigdahl) August 1, 2022

On Monday, Aug. 1, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was charged with first-degree homicide and four counts of first-degree attempted homicide in connection to the violence.

According to a criminal complaint, Miu, an engineer from Prior Lake, was out on the river with his wife and friends when the incident boiled over on Saturday afternoon. Prosecutors say Miu pulled a knife with a blade approximately three inches long from his pocket and lashed out at a group of younger people during a confrontation, fatally stabbing Schuman and seriously wounding four others.

In the complaint, prosecutors describe a video of the incident that showed Miu swim up to a group of juveniles with diving goggles and snorkel and grab their tubes. The video reportedly showed multiple people surround Miu and yell at him, and captured members of the group accusing him of "looking for little girls."

Prosecutors maintain it was clear Miu had opportunity to walk away from the situation.

While being interrogated by investigators Mui reportedly said the group called him a "child molester" and said what happened was "self-defense," insisting that a lot of people came at him with weapons, hit him, were on top of him," the complaint alleges.

Bail was set at $1 million for Nicolae Miu, with the conditions he remain sober and possess no dangerous weapons. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 12 at 10 p.m.

