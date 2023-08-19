Saturday heat prompts Canterbury Park to cancel races

The eight-card has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24.

SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park racing officials announced that the live races scheduled for Saturday night have been canceled due to a "projected excessive heat index."

The decision was made in conjunction with the Minnesota Racing Commission state veterinarian and Minnesota HBPA.

“In keeping with safety protocols, we have determined the best course of action is to run Saturday’s program on Thursday evening,” Director of Racing Chris Merz said.

Horses in the eight-race card will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Sunday's races are still scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and again Wednesday at 5 p.m.

