Car, puppy stolen in White Bear Lake; may be in St. Paul

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Police are asking if anyone has seen a missing pit bull puppy or the car it was riding in after both were reportedly stolen from outside a gas station.

According to White Bear Lake police, the 2014 white Dodge Charger was taken Sept. 19 from the Holiday gas station on 4540 Centerville Road. Officers said the driver was in the store when the car was taken, but a 5-month-old grey pit bull puppy was still in the car.

Investigators said they believe both may be in the St. Paul area.