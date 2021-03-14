One person killed, four injured after car hits tree in Woodbury

Another four people who were in the car were taken to the hospital, Woodbury Public Safety said.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Officials say one person was killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a tree, splitting the vehicle in half. Another four people who were in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Woodbury Public Safety said it responded to the accident, which happened on Settler's Ridge Parkway near Sundance Way, at 11:08 p.m. In a Facebook post, the department said residents nearby called 911 to report hearing the crash. Later callers said a single vehicle with multiple occupants crashed.

Woodbury Public Safety said first responders arrived starting at 11:11 p.m. The department said the car, a Honda Accord, was "split in half" after hitting the tree.

They said the person who was killed was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. The other four were extricated from the vehicle by responders and were taken via ambulance to the hospital. Woodbury Public Safety said their conditions aren't known right now.