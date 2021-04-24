Teens in custody after vehicle taken in armed carjacking hits Minneapolis home

No one was in the house at the time, an MPD spokesperson said.

MINNEAPOLIS — A vehicle taken in an armed carjacking hit a Minneapolis home after driving away from police Saturday, officials say.

According to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder, officers located the vehicle at 12:28 p.m. Saturday in the area of 33rd and Newton Avenue North. Elder said the vehicle had been taken in an armed carjacking.

Elder said officers tried to pull the car over, but it fled. He said the car "left the roadway at Newton and 35th, striking a residence." No one was in the house at the time.