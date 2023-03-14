Carrie Underwood added to Treasure Island 2023 Summer Concert Series

The country music star will be performing in Minnesota on Friday, July 21.

WELCH, Minn. — Carrie Underwood is coming to Minnesota this summer!

The country music star was added to the Treasure Island 2023 Summer Concert Series, and is set to perform at Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Friday, July 21.

The eight-time Grammy award winner will join other renowned artists who are scheduled to appear in this year's concert series at the Treasure Island Amphitheater, including Matchbox Twenty, Jason Aldean, Trampled by Turtles and Caamp.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning March 17 at 10 a.m. General admission seating can be purchased for $59 and reserved seating for $79, $99, $109, and $129.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit this website.

