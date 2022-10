The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said the 18-year-old was found safe but provided no further details.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in Douglas County say a missing 18-year-old last seen on Sunday afternoon has been found safe and well.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office provided no further details.

A search party was organized after the 18-year-old went missing after he left his father's residence to go biking at Brophy Park in Douglas County.

Watch more local news: