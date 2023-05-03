Incense identified as the cause of apartment fire that displaced dozens

Investigators say incense burning inside a unit at the Woodhaven Apartments ignited combustible material, triggering a fire that impacted dozens of homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators have determined that incense burning in a resident's bedroom is the cause of a major fire that damaged or destroyed dozens of units at a Minneapolis apartment complex.

Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker says the April 25 fire, which caused significant damage to the Woodhaven Apartments on the 6000 block of Lyndale Ave. S, started in a first floor unit when the burning incense ignited combustibles nearby. Flames soon filled the apartment, then jumped to the second and third floors.

The cause of the fire was determined by burn patterns on the building, and an interview with the resident of the apartment where it began. Investigators have deemed the fire accidental.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the Woodhaven Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Responding crews rescued two residents from balconies, and pulled another from a smoke-filled hall. All three were taken to the hospital for observation and treatment.

"Somebody was running around through the hallways, pounding on everybody's doors, screaming, "Get out! Get out!"" said Nicole Delong, who was inside the building at the time of the fire."We couldn't see any of the fire, but it was pretty smoky in there."

Four firefighters were also treated after battling the fire, three for exhaustion and one for a dislocated thumb. Officials on the scene estimated at least 30 units were impacted by either fire, smoke or water damage and were uninhabitable.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: