Cedric Alexander, Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner, to retire

Alexander signed on only a year ago to integrate five public safety departments as the city sought to reorganize following the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Dr. Cedric Alexander announced that he is retiring come fall, leaving his post as Community Safety Commissioner for the city of Minneapolis just one year after coming on board.

Alexander's retirement was announced in a news release sent out by the city Thursday afternoon. He stepped into a newly-created position and was tasked with managing and coordinating five departments – 911, fire, emergency management, police and neighborhood safety – and breaking down barriers between them.

Alexander also played a key role in reshaping the future of policing in the city, and selecting Brian O'Hara as the department's new chief.

“When Minneapolis needed strong leadership and a clear vision, he answered the call," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "I am grateful for his dedication to our city and his excellent work to curb violent crime and make a comprehensive safety system a reality. I am honored to have worked alongside Commissioner Alexander and thank him for his disciplined, inclusive approach to community safety."

“During the last year, I’ve worked alongside committed and talented leaders and personnel to strive towards excellence under the direction of Mayor Frey, who directed me to stand up the historic Office of Community Safety,” said Alexander. “As Minneapolis moves toward its continued vision for a 21st-century comprehensive safety strategy, I am proud to note the foundation for success has been established."

Alexander's tenure with the city was marked by at least one misstep. In October of 2022 he engaged in a heated Twitter exchange with a city resident who questioned the number of Minneapolis police cars parked along Nicollet Avenue. Alexander first tweeted, "It shows an effort to increase police visibility throughout downtown and across the city if you didn’t see them you would complain about that wouldn’t you. Enough of the two faced talking from both sides of your mouth already!"

Throughout the night Alexander fired off more tweets while responding to several other Twitter users, prompting criticism of what some saw as a brash and critical tone of those who would question him.

"As a resident of SE Minneapolis who lives in the shadow of the still-burnt out Third Precient (sic) building, I'm honestly shocked at how you're speaking to Minneapolis residents who pay your salary," another person tweeted. "Disagree, fine. The condescension leads me to believe you're not long for the job."

Dr. Alexander later apologized for his actions, saying his interactions with constituents "did not meet the standards I hold for myself and the Office of Community Safety team."

Alexander’s last day with the city will be September 1. The mayor will outline a transition plan in the weeks ahead.

