Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Twin Cities

From attending local events and festivals to supporting small businesses, check out the ways you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, Sept. 15, communities across the United States will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Established as a national celebration more than 30 years ago, Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of the history, culture and contributions of Latinx communities in the U.S.

What is Hispanic Heritage Month?

Often celebrated with festivals, art shows, performances and more, Hispanic Heritage Month was first observed in 1968 as "Hispanic Heritage Week" under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded the celebratory week to a full month, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Parents, teachers and educators can find resources, videos, photos and more on the National Hispanic Heritage Month website.

When is Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated?

Hispanic Heritage Month begins annually on Sept. 15 and continues through Oct. 15.

Sept. 15 is significant because it marks independence day for the Latin American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. On Sept. 16, Mexico celebrates its independence, and on Sept. 18, Chile has its own independence day.

How can I celebrate in the Twin Cities and beyond?

Meet Minneapolis has compiled a list of art studios, markets, restaurants and special events where you can support local businesses or celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Upcoming events include:

Below are some more events and celebrations happening around the metro and greater Minnesota. Please note: This is not a complete list of all Hispanic Heritage Month events.

And if you're looking for resources or updates from the local Latinx community, check out Minnesota Latinos' website.

Watch more local news: