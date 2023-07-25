Community invited to celebration of life for fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin

The celebration of life service, hosted by the Fargo Police Department and Wallin's family, is set to begin at 1 p.m. at Scheels Arena.

Example video title will go here for this video

FARGO, N.D. — After family and friends honored Jake Wallin at a funeral service in Minnesota over the weekend, the greater community is invited to celebrate the young officer's life on Wednesday, July 26 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Wallin, who was just 23 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty, grew up in St. Michael.

At the service on Saturday, July 22 in Pequot Lakes, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said Wallin lost his life trying to save two of his fellow officers after they’d been shot. According to the chief, Wallin used his military instincts to “create distance” with the suspect before trying to open fire on the suspect himself.

“He faced down a murderous and evil person who was committed to harming others, so that others wouldn’t have to,” Zibolski said. “That’s the mark of a true guardian.”

The celebration of life service, hosted by the Fargo Police Department and Wallin's family, is set to begin at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

According to the FPD, backpacks, purses and bags, including clear bags, will not be allowed inside the arena, located at 5225 31st Ave. S.

Officer Wallin will be escorted to and from Scheel's Arena by Fargo Police via the following route:

Depart FPD Headquarters at 105 25th Street North at 11:45 a.m., traveling southbound on 24th St. N to 1st Ave. N.

Travel westbound on 1st Ave. N. to 25th St. N., then travel Southbound on 25th St. S. to I-94

Travel westbound on I-94 to 45th St. S., where the procession will exit and travel southbound on 45th St. S. to 32nd Ave. S.

Continue traveling westbound on 32nd Ave. S. to Seter Parkway, where it will turn northbound on Seter Parkway to 55th St. S.

Travel northbound on 55th St. S. to 30th Ave. S., then eastbound on 30th Ave. S. to the north side of Scheels Arena

The public, including additional law enforcement agencies, are encouraged to line the procession route as a show of support for Officer Wallin's family.

Incredible sight this morning along Highway 371 from Baxter to Pequot Lakes, as hundreds of people line up to pay their respects to Officer Jake Wallin. The Minnesota native will be laid to rest today. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/xkmm9AUDTR — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) July 22, 2023

Two other officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, were injured after a man opened fire as they responded to a car crash near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo on July 14. The suspected shooter, identified by police as 37-year-old Fargo resident Mohamad Barakat, was shot and killed by Officer Zachary Robinson.

To support Wallin, Dotas and Hawes' families, the Leadership Care Fund was established as a nonprofit registered with the state to collect donations. Contributions to the fund will go directly to the officers' families, not to the City of Fargo or the Fargo Police Department.

In lieu of flowers, Wallin's family has also invited those looking to support the family to donate to Soldier's 6, a nonprofit that gives trained service dogs to honorably discharged veterans, police officers, paramedics and firefighters.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+