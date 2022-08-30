Cell phone robbery investigation reveals 100 downtown Minneapolis victims in last 10 months

A second suspect has been charged in the high-profile case, which victimized the son of a former metro police chief.

MINNEAPOLIS — More than 100 people have had their cell phones stolen downtown — just like the son of a former metro police chief in July — in just the last 10 months, according to court documents.

Jamarcus Tucker is now charged along with Kevron Williams-Gray in the high-profile assault and robbery of Jack Nadeau in Minneapolis' Warehouse District.

A new search warrant lays out the methods the cell phone robbers often use in these crimes to victimize people who've been drinking late at night.

The thieves often approach the victim in a very friendly way, striking up conversation and sometimes claiming to be part of a rap group. They ask to add their Instagram to the victim's account, and once they have the unlocked phone, they take off with full access to the financial apps.

CashApp, Venmo and Zelle are all apps mentioned in court papers as being abused by the thieves. Nadeau reported 20 fraudulent transactions totaling $1,760.

Tucker has already been convicted of a similar cell phone theft downtown from last fall.

And KARE 11 News found another pending case where Alfonze Stuckey is charged with punching someone and stealing their cell phone outside another downtown bar.

Minneapolis police continue investigating what they call a "highly organized ring."

