CenterPoint Energy reminds customers that Cold Weather Rule takes effect Sunday

Under the rule, customers are protected from having their heat or utilities disconnected between Oct. 1 and April 30.

MINNEAPOLIS — Snow and freezing-cold temperatures are hard to imagine as we enjoy a stretch of summer-like weather... but for Game of Thrones fans: "Winter is coming."

CenterPoint Energy is reminding customers that Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule kicks in Sunday, Oct. 1.

The rule protects Minnesotans who have difficulties paying their heating bill by preventing the disconnection of their natural gas service from Oct. 1 through April 30. For their part, customers are required to set up a payment plan with the utility company for that time span.

"For any CenterPoint Energy customer who may be facing financial hardships, the most important thing to do is call us now to establish a payment plan and also see if you're eligible for energy assistance to help with your heating bills," said Christe Singleton, CenterPoint Energy's Vice President of Minnesota Gas, in a news release. "As long as you follow a payment plan, the Cold Weather Rule will prevent disconnection of natural gas service and help you and your family stay safe and warm this winter."

Customers may also qualify for the federally-funded Minnesota's Energy Assistance Program, which provides financial assistance for paying heat bills. Applications for that program also start on Oct. 1.