Central Minnesota bar owner sues social justice group

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — The owner of a Benton County bar that displays an extensive collection Confederate memorabilia is suing a social justice group, alleging it's protests have damaged its reputation and harmed business.

Rollie’s Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids, and owner Roland Hogrefe filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Benton County District Court against UniteCloud, of St. Cloud, and its executive director, Natalie Ringsmuth.

Hogrefe said UniteCloud published false and misleading statements about the bar, “with the specific goal of harming Rollie’s ability to do business" and continue to attract music acts, the Star Tribune reported.

“If you hold different political or social views than Natalie and her group, they will go after you and not stop until they shut you down,” Hogrefe said.

UniteCloud “seeks to foster an empathetic community that chooses to stand up for one another regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, abilities, or socio-economic background,” according to a vision statement on the group’s website.