UPSALA, Minn. — A central Minnesota man is hospitalized after suffering "extensive injuries" to his right arm in a farming accident.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Kenneth Wielenberg of Upsala was unloading silage from a box trailer on Thursday morning when the auger got clogged with silage. Deputies said Wielenberg was attempting the clear the silage when his right arm got caught in the auger.
Authorities said Wielenberg was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
