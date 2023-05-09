Former elementary school teacher creates 'school-themed' candle company

Chalkboard Candle Co. makes school-themed, coconut wax candles with a mission to give back to teachers.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's Teachers Appreciation Week and Eagan-based candle company is giving back to our educators in Minnesota.

Carl Palmborg and Kari Miller-Palmborg of Chalkboard Candle Company stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to share their "school-themed" candles and how they are poured.

Kari used to be a 2nd grade teacher and created the company "to show teacher appreciation all year long... because teachers put their heart into their work."

Chalkboard Candle Company use natural coconut wax in their candles, which create cleaner burning candles than soy or paraffin.

A portion of every candle sold is given directly to teachers, and customers can now nominate their favorites at checkout!

For more information on Palmborg and Miller-Polmborg's buisiness, visit their website here.

