Chanhassen H.S. placed on lockdown

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Chanhassen High School was placed on lockdown for unspecified reasons Thursday morning, and police are currently in the process of clearing the building.

Both the Carver County Sheriff's Office and officials from the Eastern Carver County Schools confirmed the lockdown, but did not share the reason for the emergency response, which began just before 9 a.m.

The district posted on Twitter, saying authorities were responding and in the process of clearing the high school. "There is no reason to believe there is an active threat," the post reads.

Earlier this morning a lockdown was triggered at Chanhassen High School. Police are on the scene clearing the building, there is no reason to believe there is an active threat.



Parents are asked to stay away from the building at this time. We will update as more info is known. — E Carver Co Schools (@ISD112) September 9, 2021

Despite the fact that parents were asked to stay away from campus, a number showed up and are gathered in a school parking lot after communicating with their kids. Multiple parents told KARE 11's Jennifer Austin that students have no idea what's going on, or what the lockdown is related to.

Law enforcement is currently searching the building, and giving the all clear for rooms and areas as they move through. KARE 11 has multiple crews on scene and will share details of this developing story as they become available.