Charges filed in Lund Boat Company shooting

Detectives on the scene recovered a bullet casing on the floor and a bullet hole, which were both found on the opposite side of where the confrontation began.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A Henning man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities allege he shot at one of his coworkers at the Lund Boat Company in Otter Tail County.

The criminal charges, filed in Otter Tail County, allege 21-year-old David Gadsen was the shooter in Thursday's incident at his own workplace.

The criminal charges state the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office received a report of an active shooter at the Brunswick Boat Factory in the city of New York Mills at approximately 7:21 a.m.

Detective Luke Wothe responded to the scene and found Gadsen had already been apprehended.

According to the documents, an employee of Strom Hiring Agency, who had been working at the factory, told Wothe an argument led to the altercation.

The employee allegedly told the officer that Gadsen grew upset during his shift and pulled out a handgun. After the witness tried to move away from Gadsen, he was shot at, but uninjured.

The employee then ran outside of the building where Gadsen allegedly shot at him again.

Detectives on the scene recovered a bullet casing on the floor and a bullet hole, which were both found on the opposite side of where the confrontation began.

Gadsen is charged with attempted murder in the second-degree, assault with a dangerous weapon second-degree, intentional discharge of firearm that endangers safety and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place.

His first court appearance was Friday morning, his bail has been set at $1 million with no conditions.

Watch more local news: