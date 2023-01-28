Largest charitable ice fishing contest on earth begins on Gull Lake

Preliminary estimates indicate almost 12,000 people were at the event.

MINNESOTA, USA — They call it the "largest charitable ice fishing contest on earth." Just north of Brainerd, the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza attracts thousands every year to compete for prizes and raise money for a good cause.

The event on Gull Lake has raised $4.3 million for around 45 area charities since its founding in 1991. Most of the money raised goes towards Confidence Learning Center, a non-profit serving people with cognitive and developmental disabilities.

"This is true up north Minnesota right here. It's one degree out right now and there's a frost advisory and there's 10 thousand people up here that look like it's a balmy fall day. All the people that come out and participate are just awesome," said Chairman Tad Johnson.

13-year-old Zac Padrnos reeled in the biggest catch with a 9.45 pound walleye, giving him the pick of the top prize, a Ford F150 or a GMC Canyon. He chose the Ford.

