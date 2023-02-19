'Hands of Time' charity cup raises $10,000 for hockey assistance program

A charity hockey game between college kids and men twice their age drew in over a crowd for a good cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minnesota — A charity hockey game between college kids and men twice their age drew in a crowd for a good cause. Everyone was a winner for raising over $10,000 for the Hendrickson foundation, but that doesn't mean the game didn't get competitive.

"Bunch of college kids playing old guys," Macalester College Hockey team member, Stefan Gullickson said.

Gullickson and his teammates enjoyed the friendly rivalry that came against the beer league team that call themselves the Spartans. They range in age from men in their 30's to their 60's.

"I am a great grandpa. We got generations on them," Spartan player, Mike Jensen said.

Jensen is 62-years-old.

"The AARP team if you will," former Wild player, Ryan Carter said.

Carter visited the charity game and shared some words of inspiration with the teams.

The "old guys" walked away with the trophy this year. The company called Cool Story organized the event. They plan to bring it back again next year.

The Hendrickson Foundation seeks to enrich the lives of individuals with disabilities, and their families, through the game of hockey. If you would like to get involved or donate, click here.

Watch more local news: