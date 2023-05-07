Chaska children's shop hosts inaugural drag story time; leans on community support

CHASKA, Minn. — The inside of Little Roo's is filled with clothes for kids, toys, and accessories.



"I've had Little Roos for a little over 4 1/2 years now. We started in the basement of my home making bows," said owner, Marissa Held-Nordling.



During the pandemic, Marissa decided to open her brick-and-mortar shop in this Chaska shopping plaza.



"We've added toys, books, games and just encompassed the whole children's world," she said.



The shop is also hosting events for kids and parents in the community, including an upcoming drag queen storytime event shop.



"It will be done by Miz Diagnosis in drag," she said. "One is by a local author in Shakopee," she said. "We did princess story times in the past and I researched what other story times are being done by libraries and other places around here, and the drag time story time kept popping up."



While Marissa says she's primarily received positive feedback, there have been a few negative comments.



A viral video shows a woman walking into the shop and voicing her concerns to staff.