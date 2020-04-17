Chaska High School students create Instagram page to honor Class of 2020

"I guess we're kind of treating it like a virtual Decision Day."

CHASKA, Minn. — Brooke Davis and Paige Whalen are seniors at Chaska High School. Like seniors across the country, they're not ending their final year of high school how they anticipated.

"We've had to move our graduation party back. Prom is not happening," Whalen said.

Another notable cancellation - College Decision Day. A day in May when all seniors come to school dressed in clothing from the college they've selected or something else representing their plans after high school.

"We've just been trying to make the best out of it," said Davis.

Making the best out of it, meant making an Instagram page, called 'Chaska Class of 2020.' Chaska seniors send Davis and Whalen a picture and their plans post-high school. The friends then share them on the Instagram page.

"I guess we're kind of treating it like a virtual Decision Day," said Davis.

"We stayed up one night for like two hours and were making the pictures," said Whalen.

Davis and Whalen hope their classmates continue to send in their pictures and plans.