Don't feed the bear: After sightings, Chaska officials ask people to remove food sources

Things like birdfeeders, trash cans and pet food can lure a bear to your home.

CHASKA, Minn. — Some Minnesotans got quite a surprising visitor recently — a bear on a stroll through their neighborhood.

Various Chaska residents reported sightings of the bear, spreading the news on social media. The city said the bear was seen in the area between Engler Boulevard, Bavaria Road, and Highway 212.

Chaska officials said while they monitor the bear's movements, residents can help move the bear along by making their area a little less attractive to it.

The way to do that? Removing food sources.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources had some suggestions for eliminating tasty bear foods, some of which you may not expect.

Take down your birdfeeders for the next few weeks

Securely shut your garbage and recycling receptacles

Keep an eye on your pets and bring any pet food indoors

And if you see the bear, don't say hello. The DNR said you shouldn't approach it — instead, watch from a safe distance to see why it's there. It's likely that the bear has smelled some food from the list above.