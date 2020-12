The student was was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS — A University of Minnesota student was injured Friday in a chemical explosion inside a laboratory on the Minneapolis campus.

The incident happened in Smith Hall around 4 p.m.

The University of Minnesota Police Department, Minneapolis Fire Department, and paramedics responded to the scene.

Smith Hall was evacuated after the explosion and reopened a short time later.