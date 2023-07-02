Police, fire respond after pilot injured in power parachute crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A pilot was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after their power parachute collided with a power line near Chetek.
Officials said officers were called to the intersection of Lakeview Drive and City Park Drive around 8 p.m.
Fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene, and found an injured pilot. In a press release, Chetek police said he needed to be flown from the area due to his injuries.
No other information has been released about the pilot as of Sunday afternoon. It's unknown where the pilot was headed.
A power parachute has an inflated wing, involves a hanging cart connected to the wing for the pilot to sit in and also flies at a relatively constant speed, according to information from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The FAA will lead the investigation, officials said.
KARE 11 will update this article as more details are made available.
