Child, 3, suffers serious injuries in St. Paul hit-and-run

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 3-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Monday, according to St. Paul police.
Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run with injuries at the intersection of Forest Street North and Margaret Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy who had been seriously hurt.
Police rendered aid to the child until medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital. His status is currently unknown.
Witnesses told officers the vehicle struck the child and then fled.
Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and the investigation remains active.