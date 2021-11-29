Child, 3, suffers serious injuries in St. Paul hit-and-run

Police rendered aid to the child until medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital. His status is currently unknown.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 3-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Monday, according to St. Paul police.

Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run with injuries at the intersection of Forest Street North and Margaret Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy who had been seriously hurt.

Police rendered aid to the child until medics arrived and transported him to a local hospital. His status is currently unknown.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle struck the child and then fled.