Child airlifted after water emergency at Lions Park in Ham Lake

Authorities say the condition of a two-year-old child involved in a Ham Lake water emergency is unknown.

HAM LAKE, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a two-year-old was airlifted after a water emergency at Lions Park in the city of Ham Lake Saturday evening.

Authorities say family and friends recovered the child, who was reportedly unresponsive in a pond within the park.

First responders arrived around 7 p.m. and airlifted the child to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

The child's condition is unknown, and an investigation is underway.