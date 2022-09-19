Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place

Fire officials say a 10-year-old slipped out of a window at the transitional housing center for families in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window.

According to a release from MFD, when crews arrived they were told that a parent had gone outside to retrieve the 10-year-old after the fall. Front desk staffers at Mary's Place, a transitional housing home for families, told emergency personnel that the child seemed to be "OK."

Officials say responders were sent up to the third story unit where they spoke with the parents and evaluated the child, who was described as "awake and alert" when they arrived. The 10-year-old was then transported to the hospital to be evaluated for possible internal injuries.

The parents told first responders that the child is autistic and non-verbal, with a history of leaving the apartment. According to those parents, the 10-year-old reportedly pushed the screen out of the window prior to the fall.

No word yet on any further investigation.

