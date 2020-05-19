EDINA, Minn. — Edina police said a child has been hospitalized after being hit by a car on Monday night.
According to a tweet posted to the Edina PD Twitter account, the child was hit while riding a bike in the area of 59th Street West and Zenith Avenue South around 6 p.m. on Monday.
Emergency crews transported the child to HCMC.
Police said the driver is cooperating with officers.
No other details are available at this time, including the child's name, age, or gender.
This is a developing story, stay with KARE 11 for additional information.