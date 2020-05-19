Police said the child was riding a bike at the time.

EDINA, Minn. — Edina police said a child has been hospitalized after being hit by a car on Monday night.

According to a tweet posted to the Edina PD Twitter account, the child was hit while riding a bike in the area of 59th Street West and Zenith Avenue South around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Emergency crews transported the child to HCMC.

Police said the driver is cooperating with officers.

No other details are available at this time, including the child's name, age, or gender.