Child killed by fallen tree branch in Mankato

Law enforcement officers said the 4-year-old girl was inside a tent at the time.
MANKATO, Minn. — Authorities in Mankato say a 4-year-old girl has died after a tree branch fell on top of a tent overnight.

According to a post on the city's website, the girl was camping with her family at Land of Memories Park in Mankato when a tree branch fell on top of the family's tent. First responders began life-saving measures and transported the girl to a nearby hospital, where she later died. 

No other family members were injured, according to the post.

A line of strong storms were moving across Minnesota at the time.

