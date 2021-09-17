Child killed by fallen tree branch in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. — Authorities in Mankato say a 4-year-old girl has died after a tree branch fell on top of a tent overnight.
According to a post on the city's website, the girl was camping with her family at Land of Memories Park in Mankato when a tree branch fell on top of the family's tent. First responders began life-saving measures and transported the girl to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
No other family members were injured, according to the post.
A line of strong storms were moving across Minnesota at the time.
RELATED: Latest Weather
PHOTOS: Friday storm damage
1 / 23