Child pulled from Mississippi River in Anoka County; condition unknown

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — A child is currently being treated after being pulled from the Mississippi River Tuesday night in Anoka County.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, they received a report around 7:40 p.m. of a child that was last seen near a dam on the Hennepin County side.

When deputies arrived, they launched a rescue team with boats to find the child, who was eventually located and is currently being treated by first responders.