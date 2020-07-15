Child pulled from Mississippi River in Anoka County; condition unknown

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — A child is currently being treated after being pulled from the Mississippi River Tuesday night in Anoka County.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, they received a report around 7:40 p.m. of a child that was last seen near a dam on the Hennepin County side.
When deputies arrived, they launched a rescue team with boats to find the child, who was eventually located and is currently being treated by first responders.
The condition of the child is unknown but in a video sent to KARE 11, of what appears to be from the incident, a child can be seen walking on the dock with first responders.