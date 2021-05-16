Girl in critical condition after being shot in the head in Minneapolis Saturday night

Minneapolis police said someone in a moving vehicle shot a preteen girl in the head while she was playing with other children.

MINNEAPOLIS — A preteen girl is in critical condition after being shot in the head while playing Saturday night, police said.

Minneapolis police officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North, MPD spokesperson John Elder said.

Police found a preteen girl with a gunshot wound to the head. Elder said because of the severity of her injury, officers took her to the hospital in a squad car instead of waiting for an ambulance.

According to an MPD media statement, the girl was playing on a trampoline in the yard of a residence with other children. A red four-door Ford vehicle drove southbound through the alley, and someone fired toward the residence from the moving vehicle.

The girl was hit in the head. As of Sunday morning, she is still in "very critical condition," Elder said. No other children were hurt.