Child hospitalized after water rescue at a Minneapolis hotel pool

Deputies responded to a report of a potential drowning at the Best Western Normandy location at about 3 p.m. on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS — A child is hospitalized and in critical condition after a water rescue at a Minneapolis hotel pool on Thursday, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a potential drowning at the Best Western Normandy in downtown Minneapolis around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. 

According to a sheriff's office news release, a four-year-old boy was unresponsive after being removed from the pool. First responders performed CPR on the scene, and the child was transported to HCMC by ambulance.

Editor's note: Early reports suggested the child had drowned, but the later HCSO news release confirmed the child was still alive and hospitalized.

