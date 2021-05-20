Child hospitalized after water rescue at a Minneapolis hotel pool

MINNEAPOLIS — A child is hospitalized and in critical condition after a water rescue at a Minneapolis hotel pool on Thursday, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to reports of a potential drowning at the Best Western Normandy in downtown Minneapolis around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.
According to a sheriff's office news release, a four-year-old boy was unresponsive after being removed from the pool. First responders performed CPR on the scene, and the child was transported to HCMC by ambulance.
Editor's note: Early reports suggested the child had drowned, but the later HCSO news release confirmed the child was still alive and hospitalized.