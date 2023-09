Children of Holocaust survivor helps educate community against antisemitism

Holocaust survivors and their children say they’ve never been more committed to sharing their personal and historic truth.

MINNEAPOLIS — Holocaust survivors and their children say they’ve never been more committed to sharing their personal and historic truth.

And perhaps there’s never been a greater need – with deniers still grabbing headlines – for their mission.

