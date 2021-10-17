Children's Minnesota hosts simulated mass casualty training

The hospital's "The Kid Experts" welcomed the Minnesota Air National Guard's 133rd Medical Group to its Business Campus in Edina for the training Sunday.

EDINA, Minn. — It's a scenario they hope never plays out, but one hospitals and first responders across Minnesota need to be prepared for.

On Sunday afternoon, Children's Minnesota simulated what the aftermath could look like for them if our area was hit by a natural disaster like a tornado.

"Really being prepared in that moment is so critical," said Dr. Samreen Vora, medical director of Children's Minnesota Simulation Center.

The hospital's "The Kid Experts" welcomed the Minnesota Air National Guard's 133rd Medical Group to its Business Campus in Edina for the training, which is meant to teach the Guard members how to properly treat and identify trauma, both physical and psychological, that is unique to children in the aftermath of a mass casualty incident.

"If there was a disaster event, we’d be side-by-side with them caring for our community. Kids are not just little adults; they have very specialized anatomy and specialized needs," Vora said.

The simulation included youth actors and medical mannequins that were made-up and costumed to resemble victims suffering from various injuries that could be suffered in a real mass casualty event.

"The more we train in realistic scenarios, the better prepared we are to respond to any disasters or anything that we’re called upon to do," said Capt. Jordann Croley with the 133rd Airlift Wing of the Minnesota National Guard.